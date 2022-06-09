Kid Cudi is ready to bring the world of Entergalactic to his fans this year. Just a day after Cudi announced the first single from his upcoming Entergalactic album, he returned today to share the first trailer from its accompanying Netflix animated series. It features Cudi’s character, Jabari, who is described as a “charming, creative visionary,” according to Consequence. Jabari is best friends with Jimmy, a weed dealer turned crypto bro, who is played by Timothée Chalamet. Elsewhere, Jessica Williams will star as Meadow, an up-and-coming photographer that is also Jabari’s neighbor and love interest. Macaulay Culkin plays Downtown Pat, a “downtown legend and life-long, city-wide delinquent.”

There will also be a decent list of musicians involved in the show. Ty Dolla $ign, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, and Teyana Taylor are also confirmed as stars for Entergalactic while other actors like Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, Keith David, and Arturo Castro will also make appearances. Entergalactic is co-executive produced and co-written by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Ian Edelman (How To Make It In America)

According to a synopsis from Netflix, Entergalactic is “an original, animated story about a young artist named Jabari as he attempts to balance love and success.” It continues, “Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former, when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl, Meadow. An explosion of art, music, and fashion, Entergalactic takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York.”

You can watch the trailer for the upcoming show in the video above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.