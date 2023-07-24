Social media continues to be a gift and a curse for our favorite entertainers. While having the ability to communicate directly with fans (and vice versa) has boosted the careers of many artists, there are drawbacks — and some stars have begun to hit back. Doja Cat recently lashed out at over-invested fans, and now, Kid Cudi is calling out internet bullies. In a late-night Twitter session, he blasted trolls who questioned his sexuality all because he posted a pic of himself grinning online.

“U know whats crazy and really makes me question the world we live in?” he mourned. “Is when I post a picture of me smiling on ig and theres mad comments questioning my sexuality floodin my page w insults. I feel really bad for yall man. Its sad out here. Man cant even smile and be happy no more. Smh.” In a follow-up, he wrote, “Its like ‘oh he smiling TOO hard!! He DEF sucks a dick!’ Its like word?? Thats what we on now?? Homophobic and sad and will be miserable their whole lives.”

Of course, Cudi’s online experience hasn’t been all bad. In May, he was able to use fan feedback to determine which single to release from his upcoming album — something that wouldn’t have been possible 20 years ago. So, a little good, a little bad.