Doja Cat Allegedly Blasted Her ‘Kittenz’ Super Fans For Their Fandom Nickname: ‘Get Off Your Phone And Get A Job’

Each of music’s leading ladies’ fan bases has an adorable nickname. For Beyoncé, it’s the Beyhive. The Swifties are Taylor Swift’s most devoted supporters. For Nicki Minaj, the Barbz hold her down, whereas Bardi Gang back Cardi B. Hell, even Rihanna has her Navy cadets. However, Doja Cat doesn’t approve of her advocates dubbing themselves the Kittenz.

The “Attention” rapper took to social media to blast her fans for the nickname. According to screenshots captured by Pop Crave, the entertainer wrote, “If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or f*cking ‘kittenz,’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

When asked by a fan page if they could change their account handle, reportedly she replied, “Just delete the entire account and rethink everything. It’s never too late.”

One fan asked her to say that she still loves them, to which Doja Cat replied, “I don’t though cuz I don’t even know y’all.”

Doja Cat’s relationship with her fans has been rocky over the past year. In fact, earlier in the week, she was accused of blocking fans that publicly declared their disapproval of her rumored relationship with former Vine star J Cyrus.

