Los Angeles County residents’ efforts are currently focused on the area’s devastating wildfires. Fortunately for Kid Cudi, he was able to safely evacuate. However, his home wasn’t exactly unoccupied.

According to TMZ, the “Rager Boyz” rapper’s home was broken into while he was away.

Supposed footage from Kid Cudi’s Los Angeles-area home alerted him to a break-in. On the alleged video, a man is seen intruding on the property. After trespassing, the individual enjoyed a meal before relaxing for a period of time. The unnamed person also went on to relieve themselves in Kid Cudi’s bathroom. Finally, the person used the shower.

Eventually, authorities were contacted. Once Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, the perpetrator was taken into custody. A source closed to the matter told the outlet that the unnamed man was formally booked and charged with felony burglary and theft of utilities. This person is now being held on $150,000 bail.

Insiders say Cudi was not specifically targeted. In fact, authorities believe the suspect was an unhoused person seeking temporary shelter.

Cudi has not released a statement regarding the matter, but he did confirm to concerned fans that he did seek refugee from the fires under the advice of local officials.