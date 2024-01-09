kid cudi
Kid Cudi’s ‘Insano’: Everything To Know Including The Release Date, Tracklist & More

Kid Cudi’s new Insano album is among Uproxx’s Most Anticipated of 2024, and thankfully fans won’t have to wait too long to hear it. Given that the rapper had originally pushed it back last September, a lot of updates have happened since.

Here’s everything to know.

Release Date

Kid Cudi’s Insano is out 1/12 via Republic Records. Find more information here.

Tracklist

1. “Often I Have These Dreamz” Feat. DJ Drama
2. “Keep Bouncin'”
3. “Get Off Me” Feat. Travis Scott
4. “Most Ain’t Dennis”
5. “Wow” Feat. A$AP Rocky
6. “ElectroWaveBaby”
7. “A Tale Of A Knight”
8. “Cud Life”
9. “Too Damn High” Feat. Lil Yachty
10. “Getcha Gone”
11. “At The Party” Feat. Travis Scott & Pharrell
12. “Mr. Coola”
13. “Freshie”
14. “Tortured”
15. “X & Cud” Feat. XXXTentacion
16. “Seven” Feat. Lil Wayne
17. “Funky Wizard Smoke”
18. “Rager Boyz” Feat. Young Thug
19. “Porsche Topless”
20. “Blue Sky”
21. “Hit The Streetz In My Nikes”

Singles

“Porsche Topless,” “At The Party,” and “Most Ain’t Dennis” have been released as early singles.

Features

Insano will have a bunch of features. Right now, Travis Scott, ASAP Rocky, Pharrell, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, DJ Drama, Lil Yachty, and XXXTentacion are included as collaborators. He has also teased a deluxe version, so there could be even more artists added.

Artwork

View the Insano cover art below.

kid cudi insano album art
Republic Records

Tour

Right now, Kid Cudi does not have any upcoming tour dates released. But he might in the future. A few days ago, he did confirm that there would be a world tour tied to the album that would start in June.

