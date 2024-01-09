Kid Cudi’s new Insano album is among Uproxx’s Most Anticipated of 2024, and thankfully fans won’t have to wait too long to hear it. Given that the rapper had originally pushed it back last September, a lot of updates have happened since. Here’s everything to know.

Release Date Kid Cudi’s Insano is out 1/12 via Republic Records. Find more information here. Tracklist 1. “Often I Have These Dreamz” Feat. DJ Drama

2. “Keep Bouncin'”

3. “Get Off Me” Feat. Travis Scott

4. “Most Ain’t Dennis”

5. “Wow” Feat. A$AP Rocky

6. “ElectroWaveBaby”

7. “A Tale Of A Knight”

8. “Cud Life”

9. “Too Damn High” Feat. Lil Yachty

10. “Getcha Gone”

11. “At The Party” Feat. Travis Scott & Pharrell

12. “Mr. Coola”

13. “Freshie”

14. “Tortured”

15. “X & Cud” Feat. XXXTentacion

16. “Seven” Feat. Lil Wayne

17. “Funky Wizard Smoke”

18. “Rager Boyz” Feat. Young Thug

19. “Porsche Topless”

20. “Blue Sky”

21. “Hit The Streetz In My Nikes”

Singles “Porsche Topless,” “At The Party,” and “Most Ain’t Dennis” have been released as early singles. Features Insano will have a bunch of features. Right now, Travis Scott, ASAP Rocky, Pharrell, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, DJ Drama, Lil Yachty, and XXXTentacion are included as collaborators. He has also teased a deluxe version, so there could be even more artists added.