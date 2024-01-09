Kid Cudi’s new Insano album is among Uproxx’s Most Anticipated of 2024, and thankfully fans won’t have to wait too long to hear it. Given that the rapper had originally pushed it back last September, a lot of updates have happened since.
Here’s everything to know.
Release Date
Kid Cudi’s Insano is out 1/12 via Republic Records. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “Often I Have These Dreamz” Feat. DJ Drama
2. “Keep Bouncin'”
3. “Get Off Me” Feat. Travis Scott
4. “Most Ain’t Dennis”
5. “Wow” Feat. A$AP Rocky
6. “ElectroWaveBaby”
7. “A Tale Of A Knight”
8. “Cud Life”
9. “Too Damn High” Feat. Lil Yachty
10. “Getcha Gone”
11. “At The Party” Feat. Travis Scott & Pharrell
12. “Mr. Coola”
13. “Freshie”
14. “Tortured”
15. “X & Cud” Feat. XXXTentacion
16. “Seven” Feat. Lil Wayne
17. “Funky Wizard Smoke”
18. “Rager Boyz” Feat. Young Thug
19. “Porsche Topless”
20. “Blue Sky”
21. “Hit The Streetz In My Nikes”
Singles
“Porsche Topless,” “At The Party,” and “Most Ain’t Dennis” have been released as early singles.
Features
Insano will have a bunch of features. Right now, Travis Scott, ASAP Rocky, Pharrell, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, DJ Drama, Lil Yachty, and XXXTentacion are included as collaborators. He has also teased a deluxe version, so there could be even more artists added.
Artwork
View the Insano cover art below.
Tour
Right now, Kid Cudi does not have any upcoming tour dates released. But he might in the future. A few days ago, he did confirm that there would be a world tour tied to the album that would start in June.
Yes!! Startin in June! https://t.co/pK4gIX6va3
— The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) January 2, 2024
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.