Earlier today, Lupe Fiasco caused chaos after reacting to an interview that Kid Cudi recently did for Apple Music. In it, Cudi described hiding from Fiasco (and all other rappers) who came into his job in 2008 while working at a Bape store. His reasoning? He didn’t want it to be used for any diss tracks — and pointed out that Fiasco “hates me ’til this day.”

“Kid Cudi is a b*tch,” Fiasco posted on Twitter/X. “And continues to be a b*tch. Ain’t nobody finna bring up he used to work at the Bape Store to diss his b*tch ass for having a regular job before he was a famous b*tch with a cool job.”

However, instead of fighting back, Cudi appeared to extend an olive branch to Fiasco on social media. “Love u g,” he wrote, tagging the fellow musician directly, along with a prayer emoji. “Im sorry if i hurt u man. Life is too short. Hope u can find it in ur heart to get past this.”

“Lupe love me yall dont get it twisted,” Cudi added in a now-deleted tweet. “He just hurt. He beefin w himself at this point. Holdin that much hate in ur heart for someone for so long holds u back in life bro. Thats the devil using u. Hope he finds some peace man. Now its just sad.”

Fiasco himself has since responded and seemingly forgiven Cudi for the matter. “All I needed…” he quoted of Cudi’s post.

