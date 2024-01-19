Before the close of 2023, users online were shocked to see clips of Kanye West embracing Kid Cudi during his Vultures listening party. After nearly a year of publicly professed beef, many thought the Kids See Ghosts collaborators would never reconnect. However, a sibling-like spat couldn’t end their decades-long friendship for good.

While promoting his latest album, Insano, Kid Cudi opened up to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about how he was able to mend his relationship with Ye.

“The reason why we became cool again is because he apologized to me, and it was sincere,” he said. “I was just like, wow, ‘Kanye does not apologize to anybody and say sorry to anyone.’ And that’s my brother, man.”

Cudi doesn’t place blame on either party for the rocky fallout. Instead, he wants to learn from it and move forward.

“He’s learning, and he’s growing,” he said. “[Kanye] knows he made some mistakes and I think that that’s the beauty of it, is this is a beautiful thing. It’s like he knows he’s been on one hell of a ride, and he knows he’s said some things that he might not be able to come back from in a lot of realms, in a lot of spaces from certain people. But we grow, and I think I pray for him, and that’s my brother.”

Watch the full interview above.

Kid Cudi’s Insano is out now via Republic Records. Find more information here.