Kid Cudi Treated His Night Owl Fans To New Music With A Late-Night Surprise

Kid Cudi is just a few months removed from releasing his December 2020 album Man On The Moon III: The Chosen. That’s not stopping him from working on new music, though, as he already has something new cooking. He revealed as much late, late last night, when he took to Instagram to share a snippet of fresh music for his fans who were still awake long after the sun had set.

At 3:18 a.m. last night, Cudi tweeted, “Who’s up?” About 20 minutes later, he followed that with, “Check my story on instagram.”

Fans who were up and checking in on Cudi at that hour were pleased to find that Cudi had taken to Instagram and shared a 30-second video of himself dancing to a new song he’s been working on.

On Twitter, Cudi noted, “Im still writin!! Wasnt sure about it and wanted to get ur opinions. Tell me what u think!! I love you!!” He also added, “I like doin this in the late night hours. Not so many eyes, just the lucky few.”

This new music comes not long after he performed on Saturday Night Live. Notably, he wore a dress on stage, a choice that drew praise from Pete Davidson.

Check out the new snippet above.

