It was just a few years ago that Future’s “Mask Off,” and the infectious flute that was present on the song, took the music world by storm. The track is just one of many rap records to feature a heavy presence of the woodwind instrument. It’s a quality that caught the eye of Kid Cudi and a few Saturday Night Live cast members as they delivered a sketch in honor of “that weird little flute.”

Cudi, along with Pete Davidson and Chris Redd, joined forces for a song that finds them flaunting their own flutes and expressing their love for it. Later on in the skit, Timothée Chalamet joins in on the fun musical sketch.

In addition to the sketch, Cudi was the musical guest for the SNL episode. He performed “Sad People” and “Tequila Shots” and the former caught the attention of most viewers as Cudi stepped on stage rocking an Off-White floral dress, noticeably similar to the one Kurt Cobain famously wore. Following the performance, Cudi shared his intention with the dress in a pair of tweets. “Virgil designed the dress for me. I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt w a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece,” he said. “Thank You @virgilabloh ur a f*ckin genius!! Love you man we did it!!!” In a second tweet, he added, “Im doin a collection w Off White and the dress will be included!!”

You can watch the flute sketch in the video above.