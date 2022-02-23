Though Coldplay are fresh off the release of their own new album, Music Of The Spheres, the well-established Brit pop-rock band took a moment to celebrate some music by another artist. In a new set of songs for their Spotify Singles session, the band released an acoustic version of their own new song, “Let Somebody Go” — which features Selena Gomez herself on the studio version — and a cover of a pretty classic Kid Cudi song that’s apparently made an impression on Chris Martin.

“‘Day ‘N’ Nite’ I loved when it came out, and I still love love love it,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said in a statement. “This is the first time I think that we’ve really taken proper time to record a cover, because in my head I could hear a version of it quite different from the original, that hopefully just reinforces what a brilliant song it is. One way or another I hope that anyone listening will just think, ‘Wow, Kid Cudi is amazing.’”

Since Kid Cudi has once again been having a hard time with his mental health lately, and beefing with Kanye, this uplifting cover of one of his best songs couldn’t come at a better time. Check out the cover along with an acoustic “Let Somebody Go” below.