Kid Cudi sounded the alarms last month after dropping Entergalactic, his eighth studio album, and its accompanying Netflix animated special and signaling that it could be the last the world hears from Scott Mescudi as Kid Cudi.

“The Kid Cudi stuff, I think kind of I wanna put it on the back burner, and I think I kind of wanna be done with it,” he told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, who asked for clarification over Cudi would be over for good or just for now. “Done with it. I think, closing the chapter on Kid Cudi. I’ve just made a lot of music, man. I’ve said a lot. I have other desires. I have other things I wanna do. I do not see me never making music. […] But as far as getting in the studio and working on an album and then going and touring it? I just don’t have it in me. I don’t have the desire.”

Well, he has at least one more album cycle in him.

“Im doin 1 more album and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that but yea, 1 more,” Cudi tweeted yesterday (November 6). “Wont be next year. Keep u posted.” He added in another tweet, “This is for all my fans that have been ridin w me for so long. This will be all new music. The songs ive teased ill prolly put out as singles here and there to hold u over.”

In late October, Cudi revived his old material by releasing a KAWS-designed Man On The Moon trilogy vinyl box set and merchandise. Add it all to the memoir.