Kid Cudi Revels In ‘Love’ On His Pensive New Track

For the Kid Cudi faithful this won’t be a new release, but the masterful hummer officially released “Love” for everyone today (July 8). The song captures the introspective and optimistic nature commonplace to much of his content. “I am happy to be alive ’cause I know I could not be in a place filled with lies,” he sings emphatically.

This is an exciting time for Kid Cudi as this record arrives with The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1, which has a two-fold effect. For longtime fans, it is a celebration of the seminal songs he has provided over the course of his career. For newcomers, it is a buffet-like introduction to his evolution within the last decade-plus. Songs like “Day ‘N’ Nite,” “Pursuit Of Happiness,” “Mr. Rager,” “Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven,” “Surfin’,” and “Tequila Shots” make up the 18-song compilation.

Prior to The Boy, the Cleveland artist released the single “Do What I Want” in June of this year. As for the rest of 2022, he appeared on Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry, the final collaboration between Cudi and his former friend Kanye West. 2021 saw Cudi link up with Drake for the first time on Certified Lover Boy, years following their tension that culminated in Drake throwing mental health jabs Cudi’s way on 2016’s “Two Birds One Stone.”

As for the aforementioned longtime fans, they should be elated to know his debut mixtape A Kid Named Cudi will reach streaming services on July 15.

Check out Kid Cudi’s “Love” above. Listen to The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1 here.