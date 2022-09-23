Just a week away from his album and Netflix special Entergalactic, Kid Cudi has given us another taste of what to expect. On his latest single, “Willing To Trust,” Cudi is joined by his Entergalactic co-star Ty Dolla Sign on a poignant, romantic ballad.

“It’s the day I’ve been waitin’ for / And I’m settin’ the scene / Your touch paralyzes me in the mornin’ / And I don’t want you to go /Sincerely yours, forevermore,” Cudi sings in the opening verse.

On each of their choruses, Cudi and Ty Dolla Sign sing “I’ve been willing to trust someone” after spending so long searching for love.

Ty Dolla Sign delivers the second verse, detailing the events of falling in love when he least expected it.

“If we ain’t got trust we ain’t got nothin’ / Is this really love, what it’s bеcomin’ / Funny how we turned into somethin’ / Said you wasn’t even lookin’ for a boyfriend / Don’t need new friends, that sh*t so confusing,” sings Ty Dolla Sign.

Check out “Willing To Trust” above.

Entergalactic is out 9/30 via Republic and will stream on Netflix the same day. Pre-save the album here.

