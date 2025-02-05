Before Kendrick Lamar pulled off a sweep at the Grammys, Killer Mike did the same last year. However, shortly after the “Nobody Knows” rapper’s historic onstage moment at the 2024 Grammy Awards, Killer Mike was swept away by security and hurled off to a police station.

Now, according to Rolling Stone, Killer Mike (real name Michael Santiago Render) has filed a lawsuit against, S&S Labor Force, the firm supposedly responsible for his detainment.

Killer Mike has accused S&S Labor Force of false arrest and imprisonment, assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

Read a portion of the filing below.

Render made multiple attempts to clarify his identity and purpose for being in that secured area. But was ignored by a security guard and restrained. Defendants then surrounded him with multiple security guards and wrongfully detained him and confined his movements through physical force. Defendants used their position of authority to degrade, embarrass and physically hurt him in public view, subjecting him to emotional distress and public humiliation.

Although Killer Mike was eventually released and not criminal chargers were filed related to the incident, he was booked for misdemeanor battery.

Killer Mike has requested a jury trial and an undisclosed amount of damages. S&S Labor Force has not issued a public response to the filing.