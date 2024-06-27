In February, Killer Mike scored three wins at the 2024 Grammys, but his celebration was interrupted. The Hollywood Reporter‘s Chris Gardner posted footage of Killer Mike being taken away in handcuffs, causing confusion and speculation as to why the Atlanta icon had been put in handcuffs. TMZ eventually reported Killer Mike was “booked for battery on a citizen’s arrest […] after he allegedly got physical with a security guard at the venue.” Shortly thereafter, Killer Mike’s lawyer confirmed to Variety that he had been released and “will be celebrating his sweep tonight.”

Now, Killer Mike can firmly put it all behind him.

On Wednesday, June 26, TMZ exclusively reported that Killer Mike won’t face any charges from the peculiar incident.

“Prosecutors in the L.A. City Attorney’s Office tell us they will not be filing charges against Mike for his confrontation with an event security guard, back in February, which led to his citizen’s arrest,” TMZ relayed. “We’re told he successfully completed his city attorney hearing … after which he agreed to do some community service with a non-profit organization of his choice. That said, the City Attorney’s Office added the Grammy winner needs to stay out of trouble for the next year, or they could reopen the case.”

One week after the 2024 Grammys, Killer Mike appeared on The View and downplayed his arrest, as seen in the clip below.