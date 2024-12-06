Killer Mike does not believe in taking a day off. Well, that’s what the official video for his latest single, “Nobody Knows,” portrays.

Between the Grammy winner’s thriving music career and public outreach efforts, Mike is making the most of his time here on Earth. With the help of director Andrew Thomas Clifton, the Songs For Sinners & Saints standout is brought to life.

In the grayscale visual, Mike lets fans into his endless daily hustle. From tour life to advocacy work, family time and heartfelt interactions with fans, Mike has a lot to juggle. But, he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I don’t be knowin’ if I’m comin’, or I’m goin’ / I’m on a path and I don’t know where I’m goin’ / Talkin’ to God, Mr. Mighty, all knowin’ / I’ma say it even though I know you know it / I got some people that I probably should avoid / I did some things that keep me, I’m paranoid / I’m goin’ blank, I’m just tryna fill a void / My junkie auntie do the same with opioids,” he raps.

Nobody knows just how much Mike has overcome a lot to obtain this level of success. However, with each release, listeners are given a microdose of his trials and tribulations.

Watch the “Nobody Knows” video above.

Songs For Sinners & Saints is out now via VLNS/Loma Vista. Find more information here.