After Killer Mike won the Rap Album Of The Year Grammy, some Travis Scott fans declared war on the Atlanta rap vet — but he’s okay with that. In a new interview with Complex, the “Scientists & Engineers” rapper addressed the backlash against him for overshadowing the Gen Z favorite.

“As an artist, I deeply have reverence for Travis Scott, he’s amazing,” he said. “[But] I’m never going to think anybody deserves anything in front of me, especially when I put in my best. A lot of his fans, they don’t like Mike now. And I have to accept that, that’s fine.”

He continued, “There’s going to come a time in their life when their mother dies. There’s going to come a time in their life when someone that they cared for deeply dies. And the question is, what song you going to pivot to? I happen to have a record called ‘Motherless‘ that acknowledges that. A lot of those fans are young men, and they’re trying to find their way. I listen to Travis and I jam, but man, does the record hit you like shedding tears when she won’t let you see your child? When child support on your black ass for the mistakes you’ve made? That’s what my music does. It’s there for you. It’s the blues, baby.”