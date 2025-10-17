Throughout the Girl Violence era, King Princess (Mikaela Straus) has been plagued by an arch nemesis, Cherry. Now the character is getting the spotlight, as today (October 17), Straus has shared a new song, “Cherry.”
Straus says of the song, “This song feels like the perfect resolution to Girl Violence — the cherry on top, if you will. It’s about yearning for someone toxic, but ultimately choosing yourself.”
Mikaela Straus is also launching a run of King Princess tour dates later this month. The shows stretch from the end of October to the middle of December and include a month-long North American run.
Listen to “Cherry” above. Find the Girl Violence cover art and tracklist below, along with King Princess’ upcoming tour dates.
King Princess’ Girl Violence Album Cover Artwork
King Princess’ Girl Violence Tracklist
1. “Girl Violence”
2. “Jaime”
3. “Origin”
4. “I Feel Pretty”
5. “Cry Cry Cry”
6. “Get Your Heart Broken”
7. “Girls”
8. “Covers”
9. “Say What You Will” Feat. Joe Talbot
10. “RIP KP”
11. “Alone Again”
12. “Slow Down And Shut Up”
13. “Serena”
King Princess’ 2025 Tour Dates
10/25 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
10/28 — Richmond, VA @ The National
10/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
10/31 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (late show)
11/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/02 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/04 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
11/05 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/07 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
11/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater
11/10 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/11 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
11/13 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
11/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
11/16 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/17 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/19 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
11/21 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
11/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
12/03 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street
12/05 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Queen Margaret Union
12/06 — Leeds, UK @ Beckett
12/07 — Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
12/09 — London, UK @ Brixton Electric
12/13 — Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
12/14 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
12/16 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Max
12/17 — Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus
Girl Violence is out now via section1. Find more information here.
Check out King Princess’ Sound Check episode below.