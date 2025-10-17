Throughout the Girl Violence era, King Princess (Mikaela Straus) has been plagued by an arch nemesis, Cherry. Now the character is getting the spotlight, as today (October 17), Straus has shared a new song, “Cherry.”

Straus says of the song, “This song feels like the perfect resolution to Girl Violence — the cherry on top, if you will. It’s about yearning for someone toxic, but ultimately choosing yourself.”

Mikaela Straus is also launching a run of King Princess tour dates later this month. The shows stretch from the end of October to the middle of December and include a month-long North American run.

Listen to “Cherry” above. Find the Girl Violence cover art and tracklist below, along with King Princess’ upcoming tour dates.