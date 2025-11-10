There hasn’t been a big Neil Diamond biopic yet, but there is something in a similar realm coming out soon: In Song Sung Blue, which is based on a true story, Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman play a pair of struggling musicians who form a Diamond tribute band.

Hudson and Jackman, of course, have some real-life musical history of their own. Hudson just released her debut album, Glorious, last year, while Jackman famously sang in The Greatest Showman and Les Misérables. King Princess, who has been getting increasingly entrenched in the acting world lately, is here, too.

Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.