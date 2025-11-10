There hasn’t been a big Neil Diamond biopic yet, but there is something in a similar realm coming out soon: In Song Sung Blue, which is based on a true story, Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman play a pair of struggling musicians who form a Diamond tribute band.
Hudson and Jackman, of course, have some real-life musical history of their own. Hudson just released her debut album, Glorious, last year, while Jackman famously sang in The Greatest Showman and Les Misérables. King Princess, who has been getting increasingly entrenched in the acting world lately, is here, too.
Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.
Plot
The logline reads, “Based on a true story, two down-on-their-luck musicians (Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson) form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it’s never too late to find love and follow your dreams.”
Hudson told Variety of the film:
“There’s no frills in this movie. It’s not glamorous. And there are some shots where my mom saw me as a middle-aged woman. That made us all think about what it is to get older and to come into yourself.”
She added, “You don’t know if you lean into this character and put those rollers in your hair and put on the Wisconsin accent and sing Neil Diamond music in an ’80s sparkly dress, if it’s gonna work or it’s not. You just have to believe.”
Cast
The movie stars Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, Hudson Hensley, Fisher Stevens, and Jim Belushi.
Writer-director Craig Brewer said to Variety of seeing Hudson do an interview in support of Glorious:
I’m a big believer in trying to find actors that are experiencing something comparable to what the character is going through. To see Kate in this interview talking about how she was getting sick of waiting for Hollywood to make up their mind about her, and that music was her thing to take charge of her life, I was like, ‘Holy sh*t, that’s what I’m making this movie about.'”
Release Date
The film is set to hit theaters on December 25.
Trailer
Watch the Song Sung Blue trailers below.