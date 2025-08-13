King Princess Gets Self-Destructive On The Anthemic New Single ‘Girls’

We’re now about a month away from the long awaited new King Princess (aka Mikaela Straus) album, Girl Violence. The steady drip of pre-release singles continues, as today (August 13), she has shared “Girls.”

Straus says simply of the song, “Girls. Bring me to my knees,” the lyrics from the song’s chorus. A press release also notes the track “embodies the darker side of Girl Violence, where King Princess entertains chaos and self-destruction for the sake of quelling her hunger for companionship and pleasure,” and that it finds her “at the mercy of a toxic relationship.”

She also previously said of the album:

“Girl violence is very sneaky. It’s not physical, it’s deeply emotional, spiritual, and spooky. Women are both amazing and sinister — including myself — and it’s my curiosity to understand all the love, loss, and changes that come out of my love for women. Why are we so inclined to cause and receive chaos? If you’ve experienced even an iota of it, then you’ll have a story to tell. And these are mine.”

Listen to “Girls” above and find King Princess’ upcoming tour dates below.