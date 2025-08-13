King Princess Gets Self-Destructive On The Anthemic New Single ‘Girls’

We’re now about a month away from the long awaited new King Princess (aka Mikaela Straus) album, Girl Violence. The steady drip of pre-release singles continues, as today (August 13), she has shared “Girls.”
Straus says simply of the song, “Girls. Bring me to my knees,” the lyrics from the song’s chorus. A press release also notes the track “embodies the darker side of Girl Violence, where King Princess entertains chaos and self-destruction for the sake of quelling her hunger for companionship and pleasure,” and that it finds her “at the mercy of a toxic relationship.”
She also previously said of the album:
“Girl violence is very sneaky. It’s not physical, it’s deeply emotional, spiritual, and spooky. Women are both amazing and sinister — including myself — and it’s my curiosity to understand all the love, loss, and changes that come out of my love for women. Why are we so inclined to cause and receive chaos? If you’ve experienced even an iota of it, then you’ll have a story to tell. And these are mine.”
Listen to “Girls” above and find King Princess’ upcoming tour dates below.
King Princess’ 2025 Tour Dates
10/03 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/10 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/25 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
10/28 — Richmond, VA @ The National
10/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
10/31 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (late show)
11/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/02 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/04 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
11/05 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/07 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
11/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater
11/10 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/11 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
11/13 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
11/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
11/16 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/17 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/19 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
11/21 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
11/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
12/03 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street
12/05 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Queen Margaret Union
12/06 — Leeds, UK @ Beckett
12/07 — Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
12/09 — London, UK @ Brixton Electric
12/13 — Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
12/14 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
12/16 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Max
12/17 — Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus
Girl Violence is out 9/12 via section1. Find more information here.