Kodak Black’s 2022 year didn’t start the way he hoped it would after he was arrested for trespassing in Florida on New Year’s Eve. This incident occurred at the Golden Acres public housing development in his hometown of Pompano Beach and it resulted in him spending the early hours of New Year’s Day behind bars. According to a report from TMZ at the time, Kodak was arrested on trespassing charges connected to a four-month-old cease-and-desist letter. However, three weeks later, Broward County prosecutors announced that will drop the charges against the rapper, something Kodak’s lawyer Bradford Cohen confirmed to Rolling Stone.

Cohen told the publication that the incident occurred while the rapper was visiting family. It was here that Kodak was detained while standing near his Lamborghini that was parked in a driveway. He was taken away by a deputy office who cited the cease-and-desist letter. Cohen noted that it’s “basic law” that a cease-and-desist letter is not the same as a trespass notice and added that a “landlord can’t trespass you if you’re invited by the person paying rent.”

“I think they made the arrest so they could search him and search his vehicle that was legally parked and try to find something that was a bigger charge than trespassing,” Cohen said to Rolling Stone. “I think it was embarrassing that they ended up arresting him for trespass, and the case was never filed on because there was no probable cause to make the arrest.”

Rolling Stone notes that The Broward County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Kodak Black is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.