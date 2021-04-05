Kodak Black’s Security Guard Was Reportedly Shot In Florida

It appears Kodak Black found himself in the middle of a scary situation early this morning, as it is being reported that his security guard was shot in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Tallahassee, Florida.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, which cites preliminary incident reports by the Tallassee Police Department, at around 3 a.m. this morning, Black and some associates were leaving Baja’s Beach Club and were followed by multiple vehicles that attempted to cut them off. TPD spokesperson Alicia Turner confirmed the shooting and that one person was seriously injured.

The publication also reports that Black and his associates went to the McDonald’s and blocked the entrance with a vehicle. Black apparently insisted on picking up the order himself in-store, which his security team advised against. One of the vehicles that chased Black’s vehicle earlier arrived, left, and returned when its occupants began shooting. The security guard was reportedly shot in the leg and taken to a hospital. He reportedly underwent surgery after behind shot in the femoral artery and losing a significant amount of blood.

Black himself appears to be alright, as he has made multiple posts on his Instagram Story (not related to the shooting) this afternoon.

