In her nearly two decades of working in the entertainment industry, business manager Kristin Lee has seen it evolve in several ways. From stacks of vinyl to quick streams on singles, from iconic MTV moments to viral YouTube and TikTok clips, Lee has been there through it all. As one of the industry’s top business managers, Lee has been noted as one to watch by The Hollywood Reporter and named one of Billboard‘s Top Business Managers of 2022. Lee has also witnessed the consequences of artists not planning well financially, but fortunately, she’s helped people get back on track. She has also shattered glass ceilings in the industry’s boys’ clubs, and prioritized creating opportunities in the business. With her management firm, Kristin Lee Business Management, Lee is committed to helping entertainers make wise financial decisions and manifest fruitful endeavors. She and her women-dominated team also strive to make sure artists don’t get trapped in bad partnerships. We caught up with Lee on a January morning, and she has a good feeling about the year ahead. Having experienced the industry across several eras, she answers all the questions you may have had regarding an artist’s complex finances. What does the day-to-day for you at KLBM entail? We handle anything relative to the day-to-day finances of our clients. So it could be touring artists, producers, songwriters, we do some film and TV as well. But largely, handling anything that might touch their business or personal life. So accounts payable and receivable, things with insurance, we also handle tax work. And on the personal side, there might be some leeway into some investments and working on strategies around that. If you can think of something that touches their money, we’ll probably have a handle on it. You’ve been working in the industry for almost 20 years, and you’ve seen it through many changes, vinyl, CD, streaming, etc. With all these new avenues for artists, would you say it’s easier for an artist to slip up? (Perhaps putting money toward one avenue, when they should be putting money toward another?) I think what artists need to do is work with their team – a business manager would be great in this situation – and look at the strength of various income streams that they have. So what are their fans leaning into? What are their fans consuming? Are they really heavy YouTube users? Or are they Spotify streamers? Or do they really enjoy vinyl and collecting tangible music products? It’s about figuring out what you’re really going to excel at, and giving your fans what they want the most. Where do artists make most of their money these days? I will say since the pandemic, I think a lot more artists have gravitated towards brand deals and partnerships, because it’s something that they can still be creative with and tap into, even though they weren’t able to get out on the road. But depending on the artist, if you’ve got somebody who’s racking out platinum records, then their record royalties in their publishing are going to be major income streams for them. Sync licensing has also been a big one. We’ve got artists that might not be the most famous artists in the land, but they do really well with sync licensing. They might have a bunch of stuff in TV and commercials and things, and there could be some really good paydays for those as well.

I think a good example of artists making money off of sync licensing came last summer, when Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” made a resurgence after it was featured on Stranger Things. Yeah, exactly. And it’s not only the fee you get for the sync license, but if it triggers something like what happened with Kate Bush and Stranger Things, I mean, she probably made more money in her publishing and record royalties on that track than she’s maybe ever made. What are some expenses that artists have to account for that non-industry people don’t often consider? I think insurance is always a big one. And all of our clients carry pretty comprehensive insurance. The bigger the artist, the bigger the tour, and the more things that you’ve got to cover. We can’t light pyrotechnics off a stage without that being heavily insured. No venue will let us do that unless we’ve got enough coverage to make sure everything would be well taken care of if something were to go wrong. Things happen on the road, and so we work really hard to make sure that the artist and the fans also are protected in the event of some kind of emergency. And also a lot of these businesses, artists, writers, they’ve got payroll, and they’re set up very similarly to any other business, it’s just that the service they provide is obviously different and more niche. There’s this unique perspective of having this little corporation that bops around state-to-state or over to different countries. And that creates tax effects in all those different territories that they traveled to as well. So that’s a big part of what we do. You don’t think about those little tiny details when you just see them from the outside. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KLBM (@klbmllc) What do you think is the biggest mistake artists make when they start blowing up? Everybody says the artist gets their big advance, and they just start blowing money, left and right. It’s a lot easier to scale your lifestyle up than it is to scale down. So that’s an easy one. But I think one that’s more important to talk about is just the mentality of it, and not losing the humility and where you came from, and not getting caught up with the wrong ideas about what it all means. A lot of artists really start their careers to create and they have this vision, and they have a message that they want to share. And it’s easy to lose sight when you start to grow, and you get more and more people in your ear, and there are people dangling more money in your face for this and that. I think we need to really make sure that people aren’t losing sight of the why – why they started to begin with – and it makes sure that they’re staying on track with who they want to be and the message that they’re trying to send. What is a 360 deal, and why should artists try to avoid them? My biggest issue generally with a 360 deal is the label taking cuts of touring income. Touring is already really expensive for a lot of artists. If you go to a big show, you see the production, the lights, the video walls – those are really expensive to build. They’re really expensive to operate and they’re really expensive to carry around city-to-city every single day and it requires massive amounts of personnel and trucks, and all these things.