Cardi B has earned her wealth, and she doesn’t intend on recklessly spending just because she can. Apparently, some people find pleasure in criticizing Cardi for her finances — from the $1 million she pocketed for a 35-minute Art Baset set to her (falsely) reported $40 million net worth. This week, Cardi chimed in on the soaring grocery prices across the US.

“Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now,” Cardi tweeted yesterday, January 3. “You might as well eat outside !!” She added in a separate tweet, “B*tch why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at?”

Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now 😑You might as well eat outside !! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 4, 2023

Bitch why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at ? 😑 pic.twitter.com/2X0Np2KyCX — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 4, 2023

Some tweeters didn’t understand why someone as successful as Cardi would care about $6 lettuce, and Cardi had an answer for them tonight, January 4:

“Let me tell you somethin’: When I be complaining about food prices, and y’all motherf*ckers be like, ‘Ain’t you rich? Why you complaining about this?’, that just goes to show me, when you become successful, when you have money, you gonna go broke soon because y’all not budgeting,” Cardi said in a video she deemed a “PSA.”

She continued, “I get a summary of the money that’s being spent in my home every week. So, when I’m starting to see that groceries is, like, tripling up, it’s like, ay, yo, what the f*ck is going on? I wanna see for myself what the f*ck sh*t is being spent on, and when I go to the f*cking supermarket — I went to the supermarket — I’m seeing that everything tripled up. That lettuce was, like, $2 a couple of months ago, and now, it’s like f*cking $7. Of course, I’ma say something! The f*ck! ‘Cause if I think that sh*t is crazy, I can only imagine what middle-class people or people in the hood is motherf*cking thinking. So, yes, I’m going to say something. The f*ck! And I have a big platform, so I do want anybody that’s responsible [for] these f*cking prices to put that sh*t the f*ck down.”

Stars, they’re just like us.

When someone suggested that Cardi can’t single-handedly reverse inflation, she responded, “Not necessarily cause of me but if we bring enough awareness to inflation you never know.”

Who can be mad at her for trying?

