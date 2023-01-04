Cardi B Is ‘Starting To Get Aggravated’ By The ‘Ridiculous’ Price Of Groceries These Days

It doesn’t matter if you work for minimum wage or have a net worth of over $40 million, inflation is affecting all of us as the prices of goods keep going up. Reliably relatable star Cardi B noted the sharp increase in cost for fresh produce on Twitter and wound up wondering if she might not be better off simply foraging for herself.

“Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now!” she marveled. “You might as well eat outside!!” Apparently, Cardi’s shopping trip went downhill from there, prompting her to follow up with: “Bitch why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at?” adding a Love & Hip-Hop meme in which Remy Ma declares, “This is where I’m starting to get aggravated.”

Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now 😑You might as well eat outside !! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 4, 2023

Bitch why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at ? 😑 pic.twitter.com/2X0Np2KyCX — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 4, 2023

Cardi has been a critic of the rising cost of living since last summer, asking “how are people surviving?” during an Instagram Live stream with fans in September. Just before the holidays, she shut down a fan’s criticism of her perceived wealth after she rightly pointed out that the economy appears to be headed for a recession, has pointed out how even with her impressive income, she’s just as susceptible to going broke as anyone. “If I don’t save, work, and budget I could lose it too!” she tweeted. “What makes you think that no matter how much money you got you can’t lose it all if you don’t manage your money correctly?”