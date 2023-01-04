cardi b nye
Getty Image
Music

Cardi B Is ‘Starting To Get Aggravated’ By The ‘Ridiculous’ Price Of Groceries These Days

It doesn’t matter if you work for minimum wage or have a net worth of over $40 million, inflation is affecting all of us as the prices of goods keep going up. Reliably relatable star Cardi B noted the sharp increase in cost for fresh produce on Twitter and wound up wondering if she might not be better off simply foraging for herself.

“Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now!” she marveled. “You might as well eat outside!!” Apparently, Cardi’s shopping trip went downhill from there, prompting her to follow up with: “Bitch why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at?” adding a Love & Hip-Hop meme in which Remy Ma declares, “This is where I’m starting to get aggravated.”

Cardi has been a critic of the rising cost of living since last summer, asking “how are people surviving?” during an Instagram Live stream with fans in September. Just before the holidays, she shut down a fan’s criticism of her perceived wealth after she rightly pointed out that the economy appears to be headed for a recession, has pointed out how even with her impressive income, she’s just as susceptible to going broke as anyone. “If I don’t save, work, and budget I could lose it too!” she tweeted. “What makes you think that no matter how much money you got you can’t lose it all if you don’t manage your money correctly?”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags:
Listen To This
The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2022
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022
by: Uproxx authors and
This Year’s Best New Holiday Music That You’ll Actually Want To Listen To
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×