Kurt Vile Returns With The Shimmering New Single ‘Loading Zones’

Hard as it is to believe, but it’s somehow been three years since Kurt Vile dropped his last solo album B’lieve I’m Goin’ Down. He hasn’t exactly remained creatively dormant during this period of course, releasing a joint album with Courtney Barnett called Lotta Sea Lice and touring extensively, but today, he’s decided to end the solo hiatus by releasing a brand new song titled “Loading Zones.”

Directed by Drew Saracco, the clip finds Vile navigating the streets of his native Philadelphia in a red car, while trying to avoid, as best he can, a flurry of parking tickets. If the meter maid chasing after him looks familiar, that’s because it’s the actor Kevin Corrigan, most known for his roles in the films Superbad, The Departed, Goodfellas, to name a select few.

While there’s no announcement of an album accompanying the new clip today, one has to hope that that might be coming down the pipeline soon. In the meantime, Vile has booked an extensive North American tour this Winter. Check below to see if he’s coming to a town near you.

11/24 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/30 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/3 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

12/5 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly

12/6 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

12/7 — Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

12/9 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

12/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

12/12 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

12/14 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

12/15 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

12/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

12/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

12/20 — Madison, WI @ Sylvee

12/21 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

12/22 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre