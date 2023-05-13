Last month, Labrinth released his third studio album, Ends & Begins, which features the Euphoria fan-favorite, “Never Felt So Alone,” along with a collaboration with Zendaya, called “The Feels.” In the weeks prior, he performed electrifying Coachella sets, in which, Zendaya and Billie Eilish made surprise appearances. All of these moments have fans waiting on pins and needles for an update on the third season of Euphoria.

However, in a recent interview with Variety, Labrinth, who composes music for the show, says even he is in the dark about what’s to come of the show’s upcoming season.

“I don’t even know if they’re writing it yet,” said Labrinth. “There’s a whole writers strike, so. But hopefully, they get it together and it’s a vibe. I think me and Sam [Levinson] are supposed to talk at some point, but I’m excited. I think all of the guys that are working on the show are excited to get back into it when it’s coming around. It’s intense when it comes around, though. Once it comes around, you’re like, whew.”

There are rumors that the season is set to premiere in early 2024, and will contain a five-year time jump, however, given the ongoing WGA writers strike, who knows when we’ll actually find out?