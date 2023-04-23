The bar was set high for Coachella’s second weekend, even though Frank Ocean announced he would be dropping out. Weekend one was filled with notable guest appearances, song debuts, and more. In his closing set, singer and songwriter Labrinth was sure to fire off on all cylinders. After bringing out Billie Eilish for an exceptional performance of their song, “Never Felt So Alone,” last Saturday, April 15, fans were curious how he would one-up himself.

On Saturday, April 22, Labrinth was joined onstage by Zendaya for a surprise Euphoria-centered musical performance. After singing songs “I’m Tired” and “All for Us,” fans of the show were giddy to see the two coming together for this monumental moment to close out his Coachella 2023 appearance.

Zendaya & Labrinth perform ‘All For Us’ at Coachella together pic.twitter.com/eHLWiE1Euu — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) April 23, 2023

ZENDAYA YOU ARE SO LOVED pic.twitter.com/CqoCwLzI76 — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) April 23, 2023

While Zendaya has become one of the hottest actresses in Hollywood, at one point in her career she was avidly pursuing music, leading to the actress and Labrinth’s initial pairing. Labrinth composed the series’ score and, along with the series creator Sam Levinson, co-wrote both “I’m Tired” and “Elliott’s Song.” Eventually, Zendaya walked away from music due to the “difficulties” she faced behind the scenes.

Zendaya took a moment during her set to thank Labrinth for providing her with the opportunity to perform at the festival, saying, “I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night. Thank you to my brother [Labrinth] for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again…wow…my heart is so full; I can’t thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away.”

Zendaya on Instagram Stories, “I just wanna say thank you again — I have never heard screaming like that in my entire life, as soon as I turned the corner, I couldn’t hear anything but you guys. — Thank you all for welcoming me back on stage with open arms.” pic.twitter.com/rbQIx8MIqX — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) April 23, 2023