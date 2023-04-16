Billie Eilish Coachella 2023 Day 2
Getty Image
Pop

Labrinth Brought Out Billie Eilish At Coachella For A Surprise Performance Of ‘Never Felt So Alone’

The second night of music’s biggest festival, Coachella, was full of history-making moments and special guest appearances. Musician Labrinth was sure to continue that tradition by bringing out his friend and collaborator Billie Eilish for a surprise performance of their track “Never Felt So Alone.”

It’s not the first time the musicians served as the other’s unannounced guests (i.e. Eilish’s December show in Los Angeles). Nevertheless, the haunting performance was nothing short of euphoric.

When asked how the collaboration came to be, Labrinth told Eddie Francis on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily show, “I’ve been a fan of Billie for a long time. I think she’s an amazing artist.

“Once I started piecing the song together, I was just like, “Do you know what? I think this is the moment where I think Billie would be a sick addition,’” he said. “When we spoke, she was like, ‘Lab, I’ve been listening to your music for years.” I was like, ‘What?’ It was like, ‘Billie? What? You?’ She was like, ‘Yeah, been a fan.’ She was like, ‘I love this song as well, so I would love to do it with you,’” said the musician.

Watch the full clip below.

