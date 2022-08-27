Lakeyah has another heater on her hands. Over the course of the summer, the Quality Control rapper has delivered a series of bangers, including the bold “Record Straight,” and the Latto-assisted ladies anthem, “Mind Yo Business.” On her latest single, “Real B*tch,” Lakeyah sets herself apart from her peers, arriving ready to eat up her competition.

She channels Lil Wayne in her first verse, saying, “I ain’t asthmatic, but this spit game Weezy / Put these rap h*es on the plate just to feed me.”

Lakeyah is later joined by her QC labelmate, Gloss Up, who, fresh after signing a deal, is ready to join the ranks of the women rappers dominating the scene right now. “B*tch, I just signed to QC and got a big bag / I’m finna show you why these ratchet b*tches real bad.”

The song’s instrumental contains a prominent sample of Khia’s “My Neck, My Back,” and toward the end of the song, Lakeyah interpolates “My Neck, My Back’s” chorus, saying, “Ice out my neck, and my wrist / He ain’t gotta cheque, he ain’t talkin’ ’bout sh*t.”

In the song’s accompanying video, Lakeyah and Gloss Up are seen enjoying a day party with friends, filled with dancing, swimming, and pouring up liquor.

Check out “Real B*tch” above.