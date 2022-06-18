Lakeyah Sets The ‘Record Straight’ In Her New Video

Quality Control’s new signee Lakeyah is ready to take the summer by storm. On her new, scorching single, “Record Straight,” Lakeyah asserts control. She knows she’s bossy, and wears that label with pride, not taking any sort of BS from any man.

“Let me set the record straight / I’m a young fine b*tch, but I’m a heavy weight / Know we shuttin’ down the function when we celebrate / And these diamonds on me shinin’ ball like Kevin Gates,” she raps.

In the song’s accompanying music video, she is dressed in two-piece suit and high-top stilleto boots. She arrives at a construction site and hands out orders to the men working.

“Record Straight” comes from Lakeyah’s new EP, No Pressure, Part One, which dropped today. When speaking of her project in an interview with Popsugar, she said. “It’s so much growth in the music, I stepped out of my comfort zone for sure, as everybody can see …I wanted to work with a lot of different and big producers, creative people, and you can hear the confidence in my music.”

Check out “Record Straight” above.

No Pressure, Part One is out now via Quality Control and Motown. Listen to it here.