Lakeyah Delivers An Aggressive ‘Check’ Performance On ‘UPROXX Sessions’

Milwaukee-bred Quality Control Music member Lakeyah brings a ruthless rendition of her cutthroat song “Check” to UPROXX Sessions just days after dropping her latest full-length project, My Turn, with DJ Drama. It’s not every day a rising artist like Lakeyah can secure Drama’s assistance on a Gangsta Grillz-branded album/mixtape, which should be all the proof you need that this XXL Freshman is the real deal.

In an interview with Uproxx earlier this year, Lakeyah explained the “time” motif of her three releases: “I feel like success — slow success — builds character,” she said. “Everything is going to happen at the perfect time for me… I just feel like everything is going to fall into place. I’m just working my ass off right now being super consistent. It’s all about timing. You don’t want to burn yourself out, out here.”

Watch Lakeyah’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Check” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.