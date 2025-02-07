Life Is Beautiful, the new joint album from Larry June, 2 Chainz, and The Alchemist, is out now, as is the focus track, “Munyon Canyon.” If you listened to either of the prior singles, “Bad Choices” and “I Been,” you know what to expect: laid-back flexes over typically soulful loops orchestrated by the Los Angeles beatmaker.

Although June hails from the Bay Area and 2 Chainz is from Atlanta, they have a sparkling chemistry, with The Alchemist’s production buoying their down-to-earth boasts to greater heights. It’s fairly familiar sonic territory for Larry, who sounds about as comfortable as the seats of the luxury cars the two rappers delight in discussing, but it’s a bit of a swerve for 2 Chainz, adding a compelling dimension to his recognizable, off-kilter wordplay. As unexpected as it is, something about it just feels right.

In addition to deepening 2 Chainz’s palette, the collaboration also gives Larry one of his highest-profile rhyme partners, which is raising his profile higher than it’s ever been; on February 12, he’ll be making his national late-night television debut with the unofficial group on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Good job, Larry, indeed.

You can stream Larry June, 2 Chainz & The Alchemist’s “Munyon Canyon” up top.

Life Is Beautiful is out now via EMPIRE. You can find more information here.