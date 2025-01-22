Larry June cruises the nighttime LA streets with his collaborators in tow in his new video for “Bad Choices” featuring 2 Chainz and The Alchemist. The surprise track features a signature lilting sample from the LA producer, as 2 Chainz and June deploy some of their low-key luxury flexes, wondering on the chorus, “Where all the good girls that make bad choices?”

We may only be three weeks into the new year, but Larry June has, as always, hit the ground running with a slew of new videos for singles including “Jan 14th” and “I Ain’t Stoppin.” As none of the three new songs appeared on his 2024 album, Doing It For Me, it’s probably safe to assume that he’s got yet another new project on the way sooner or later.

2 Chainz, meanwhile, has been more or less out of sight since very early last year. His last full-length project was 2023’s Welcome 2 Collegrove with Lil Wayne, and his last solo album, Dope Don’t Sell Itself, came out in 2022, so he’s also probably due a new release sometime in the near future. The third member of this triumvirate, Alchemist, stays busy, however, producing for everybody from Big Sean to Kendrick Lamar last year, even getting peripherally entangled in the Compton rapper’s feud with Drake. You can bet good money he’ll be dropping something new this year as well.

Watch Larry June and The Alchemist’s “Bad Choices” video featuring 2 Chainz up top.