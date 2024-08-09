In the video for “Georgia Peach” from her new album Sugar Honey Iced Tea, Latto pays loving homage to country living. With nods to Southern staples like beauty pageants, roadside fruit stands, pickup trucks, and daisy dukes, “Georgia Peach” paints a portrait of life in the Peach State, which complements the laid-back production from Go Grizzly, Pooh Beatz, Tommy Parker, Alex Lustig, and Kid Masterpiece.

In the three verses (we don’t need no hook for this sh*t), Latto plays around with her flow, going from her usual percussive flow to a singsong delivery that matches up with the airy instrumental. Both the signature sweet tea and Georgia peaches show up; the former in the form of some product placement from Yerba Mate and the latter as the product on display at a roadside stand. Latto’s sister Brooklyn mugs alongside her as they lounge on a GMC pickup.

Another standout from the new album, “Squeeze,” sees Latto reunite with Megan Thee Stallion for another tag-team display of ribald lyricism, while “Big Mama” is a microcosm of the contrasting styles Latto displays across the 17-song tracklist (an extension at the end includes previously released singles “Put It On Da Floor” and its Cardi B-featuring remix, and the Ice Spice diss song “Sunday Service” and its remix featuring Meg and Flo Milli).

You can watch the video for “Georgia Peach” above.

Sugar Honey Iced Tea is out now via RCA Records. You can find more info here.