As the youth would say, Uproxx cover star Latto is back outside. The “Put It On Da Floor” rapper is ready to treat her supporters with new music to beat down their blocks.
After weeks of teasing, last month, Latto officially announced her third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. Now, the project’s release is mere days away and according to her, it will “wash” all of her old bodies of works.
Continue below for everything you need to know about Latto’s forthcoming album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea.
Release Date
Sugar Honey Iced Tea is out on 8/9 through RCA Records. Find more information here.
Tracklist
As of today (August 6), the official tracklist for Latto’s album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, has not been confirmed. Based on the project’s video trailer starring T.I. and 2 Chainz, the cover art, as well as snippets shared online by Latto, supporters are expecting a host of guest features from Atlanta legends as the city’s influence is sprinkled all throughout its rollout.
Singles
The tracklist is still up in the air. But, Latto’s previously released singles include “Put It On Da Floor” followed up by “Put It On Da Floor Again” with Cardi B, “Party” with Baby Drill, “Sunday Service,” and “Big Mama” could very well make the project. Fans expect each of these tracks to appear on the album.
Artwork
View the official artwork below.
Tour
At this time, Latto has not yet announced a tour to support Sugar Honey Iced Tea.