Latto and Megan Thee Stallion have so far made for one heck of a tag team. The two Southern rappers first paired up on “Budget” from Megan Thee Stallion’s second album Traumazine, while Latto invited the Houston Hottie to join her on the remix of her own hit single, “Sunday Service,” alongside Flo Milli. They reunite on Latto’s new album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, on the song “Squeeze,” making Meg the only artist to appear twice on the album and one of the five non-Atlanta artists to appear.

Their team-up is unsurprising; they’re both from the South, they’ve both got reputations for being girls’ girls within hip-hop, they pride themselves on their lyrical skills, and they rank pretty high on the list of Nicki Minaj’s least-favorite people (right under Cardi B, who is, presumably, a lot of the reason she doesn’t like them after both collaborated with her mortal enemy, a high crime in her mind). They’ve also both got a fondness for twerking at their shows and challenged each other to a friendly twerk-off during Megan’s recent tour. Meg and Latto expressed plenty of excitement about their latest collab on Twitter (never calling it “X”), with Meg also revealing her video for “Mamushi” is on the way.

You can listen to “Squeeze” above.

Sugar Honey Iced Tea is out now via RCA Records. You can find more info here.