Latto “brought all the energy” for her first-weekend Coachella set at the Sahara tent, as observed by Uproxx, bringing out Lola Brooke and Saweetie. She didn’t disappoint for Weekend 2, either — squashing beef (or just a misunderstanding?) with Coi Leray while performing her new single, “Put It On Da Floor.”

“More special guests, choreo, stamina, ass & abs today at Coachella on the Sahara Stage at 5:05pm,” Latto tweeted on Sunday, April 23.

Yung Miami wasn’t able to join as planned due to traffic:

I was bringing @YungMiami305 out too but she was stuck in traffic ☹️❤️🤞 — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) April 24, 2023

Don’t worry sis it’ll be bigger & better next time go have a fckn ball #TeamMiami 4LLLL 💗🤞 https://t.co/LKyRybWQGj — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) April 24, 2023

But Latto still had a special guest behind the scenes. Teyana Taylor and her The Aunties Productions handled the creative direction of Latto’s set.

“The Aunties are not just regular creative directors, we’re cool creative directors @theauntiesinc,” Taylor captioned an Instagram compilation video of how Latto’s Coachella set came together, beginning the morning of April 16.

“I am truly a proud AUNTEYYYYYYYYYYYYY @latto777 you did ya big one both weekends,” Taylor continued. “I’m so proud of your growth, willingness to be a student to better your craft and your dedication! I’m so excited for the journey ahead with you as your CD. 4 shows down together and a lot more to goooooooo! Let’s goooooo!”

Latto posted from the Special 2our, kicking off on Friday, April 21 — Lizzo’s second North American leg of her 2022 Special Tour, which Latto has opened for in its entirety. The second photo in the Instagram carousel is of Latto backstage with Taylor.

Latto and Taylor have been developing their creative rapport for a while, as Vibe pointed out in June 2021 that Taylor served as the creative director for Latto’s debut PrettyLittleThing campaign.

