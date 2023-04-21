Latto Lends Her Star Power To TiaCorine’s Breakout Hit ‘Freaky T’

After teasing their collaboration at Coachella, TiaCorine and Latto have released their “Freaky T” remix. While the Memphis trap-influenced beat remains unchanged, Latto adds a typically muscular verse, name-checking YouTuber Kai Cenat, DJ Khaled, and Savage X Fenty as she struts along the slinky Southern instrumental.

In addition to the “Freaky T” remix, Latto’s having another busy weekend, dropping a new single, “Put It On Da Floor,” which she also teased at Coachella. Although fans believe that the song contains shots at Latto’s veteran rival, Nicki Minaj, one of its lyrics drew the attention of a former Nicki collaborator, Coi Leray, instead. In response to the line “Smokin’ on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray,” the New Jersey rapper tweeted, “Here you go talking about my body. Please do not come on here and talk about nobody BODY.”

Meanwhile, the release of the remix extends the life of a track that many fans on social media have already begun calling one of the songs of the summer — despite the song originally coming out five months ago. TiaCorine’s following has certainly increased since then, making the North Carolina an artist to watch in the coming months as Latto’s cosign brings new eyes and ears to her already rising profile.

Check out the “Freaky T” remix above and catch TiaCorine’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Chaka Khan” here.