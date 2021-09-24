Without a doubt, Latto was one of the highlight rappers to make her presence known in 2020. The Atlanta native made her mark with her inclusion in the 2020 XXL Freshman class and with the release of her major-label debut album, Queen Of Da Souf. However, with a new year comes new goals and new levels to reach and so far in 2021, Latto seems to be right on track towards achieving that. Months removed from a name change, the rapper returns with her latest single, “Big Energy,” a track that had fans requesting its release due to its uniqueness.

Latto’s newest release takes a step away from her usual hard-hitting strip club-friendly tracks as she opts to show off her versatility with the new dance-ready single. The song’s release comes after the rapper teased it during a brief performance during this month’s 2021 MTV VMAs. Prior to that set, Latto teased the song on social media which led to her fans repeatedly asking for its release and after a bit of a wait, the song is finally here for them to enjoy.

“Big Energy” arrives after Latto teamed up with Toosii for the video to their “5’5′” collaboration. Before that, she linked with Don Toliver and Lil Durk for a visual to “Fast Lane” from the F9 soundtrack.

Press play on Latto’s new track in the video above.