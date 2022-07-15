Still riding the highs of her critically-acclaimed sophomore album, 777, Latto is back with a new empowering anthem. On her new single, “P*ssy,” the Atlanta rapper is responding to the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade.

On the blaring beat, Latto raps, “How you ain’t got a p*ssy, but got opinions on p*ssy? / That’s p*ssy / My ovaries ain’t for you to bully.”

Latto announced the single earlier this week, and while many responded in support, others accused her of trying to capitalize off of the loss of the right to safe, legal abortion.

“Using serious issues to promote your song is wild,” said Twitter user @cruelfantasy. Latto replied, saying she was simply doing what rappers have done for decades.

“Orrrr I took my frustrations to the booth like a RAPPER & using my platform to spread awareness,” she said.

Another Twitter user claimed Latto was using the overturn to make a profit, to which she replied confirming she would be donating proceeds from the song to presumably pro-choice organizations.

“I actually am donating proceeds,” she responded. “Yall be the same ones saying ‘why u gotta post everything’ if I do & assume I’m not doing it if I don’t post it lol however I AM using my power (platform) to make a change regardless shut yo fake woke ass up what are YOU doing???”

