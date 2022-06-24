US Supreme Court Roe v Wade Protestors 2022
Musicians React To The Supreme Court Officially Overturning Roe V. Wade

Music News Editor

It’s official: The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade today, following the leak of a draft of a majority opinion back in early May. People all over the country, and world, are deeply upset about the decision, including some prominent figures in the music community, who are taking to social media today to share their thoughts on the situation.

Taylor Swift shared Michelle Obama’s letter about the decision and added, “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

In a statement shared on social media, Pearl Jam wrote, “No one, not the government, not politicians, not the Supreme Court should prevent access to abortion, birth control, and contraceptives. People should have the FREEDOM to choose. Today’s decision impacts everyone and it will particularly affect poor women who can’t afford to travel to access health care. We will stay active, we will not back down and we will never give up.”

Jason Isbell tweeted, “If you’re gonna talk about how divided we are as a nation, you’ll want to mention SCOTUS decisions like this one, handing power to state reps in crazy-ass gerrymandered districts and completely ignoring the will of the majority of US citizens. This is not what the people want.” He later added, “Eggs ain’t chicken. Something has to be born before it can be murdered. That’s about as simple as it gets.”

Others offered more concise messages, like Maggie Rogers, who wrote, “abortion is healthcare. bodily autonomy is a human right.” Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon also said, “No. Not gonna last. This country is not the country we are supposedly promised. This is not for all, it’s for some.” Finneas added, “I don’t even know what to say other than absolutely f*ck this.” Phoebe Bridgers wrote, “f*cking evil.”

Check out some more reactions below, from Kid Cudi, Cat Power, Tyler The Creator, Tegan And Sara, and others.

