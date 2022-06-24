It’s official: The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade today, following the leak of a draft of a majority opinion back in early May. People all over the country, and world, are deeply upset about the decision, including some prominent figures in the music community, who are taking to social media today to share their thoughts on the situation.

Taylor Swift shared Michelle Obama’s letter about the decision and added, “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. https://t.co/mwK561oxxl — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2022

In a statement shared on social media, Pearl Jam wrote, “No one, not the government, not politicians, not the Supreme Court should prevent access to abortion, birth control, and contraceptives. People should have the FREEDOM to choose. Today’s decision impacts everyone and it will particularly affect poor women who can’t afford to travel to access health care. We will stay active, we will not back down and we will never give up.”

Jason Isbell tweeted, “If you’re gonna talk about how divided we are as a nation, you’ll want to mention SCOTUS decisions like this one, handing power to state reps in crazy-ass gerrymandered districts and completely ignoring the will of the majority of US citizens. This is not what the people want.” He later added, “Eggs ain’t chicken. Something has to be born before it can be murdered. That’s about as simple as it gets.”

If you’re gonna talk about how divided we are as a nation, you’ll want to mention SCOTUS decisions like this one, handing power to state reps in crazy-ass gerrymandered districts and completely ignoring the will of the majority of US citizens. This is not what the people want. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) June 24, 2022

Eggs ain’t chicken. Something has to be born before it can be murdered. That’s about as simple as it gets. https://t.co/wg5vwDj5mw — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) June 24, 2022

Others offered more concise messages, like Maggie Rogers, who wrote, “abortion is healthcare. bodily autonomy is a human right.” Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon also said, “No. Not gonna last. This country is not the country we are supposedly promised. This is not for all, it’s for some.” Finneas added, “I don’t even know what to say other than absolutely f*ck this.” Phoebe Bridgers wrote, “f*cking evil.”

abortion is healthcare.

bodily autonomy is a human right. — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) June 24, 2022

No. Not gonna last. This country is not the country we are supposedly promised. This is not for all, it’s for some. — blobtower (@blobtower) June 24, 2022

I don’t even know what to say other than absolutely fuck this — FINNEAS☮️ (@finneas) June 24, 2022

fucking evil. — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) June 24, 2022

Check out some more reactions below, from Kid Cudi, Cat Power, Tyler The Creator, Tegan And Sara, and others.

Fuckin unreal. https://t.co/02baF9sIPB — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) June 24, 2022

sheesh — T (@tylerthecreator) June 24, 2022

Speechless. Striking down Roe v. Wade will have devastating repercussions for so many people. This decision is a slippery slope. What next? If you have the funds, consider giving to https://t.co/ayj3kKeh9e or https://t.co/tM6mL3KzZE — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) June 24, 2022

The court has failed us all — but we won’t back down. I’m going to keep fighting because everyone deserves access to the care they need. Join me and @PPact:https://t.co/at3pkRsZKy. #BansOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/mwPcsJziTb — Dave (@lildickytweets) June 24, 2022

omg no — jenny lewis (@jennylewis) June 24, 2022

Whether it's abortion, gun control, corporate power, arresting you without reading you your rights, using your tax dollars to benefit religious institutions, the Supreme Court is deliberately laying waste to the hopes, needs, and safety of the vast majority of the US population — 𝔻𝕖𝕖𝕣𝕙𝕠𝕠𝕗 (@deerhoof) June 24, 2022

And yet somehow I fear this year will only get worse — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) June 24, 2022

This country is a disgrace — Best Coast (@BestCoast) June 24, 2022

Disturbing world — Girlpool (@girlpool) June 24, 2022

hate it here — tomberlin (@tomberlin) June 24, 2022

lastly, it feels stupid to be crowing about my new record and tour on this dark day… so please, if you are able, take a moment to throw some support to local abortion funds here: https://t.co/Dvb427rSNa — Tim Heidecker (@timheidecker) June 24, 2022

anyone who wants to set up a table and organize at any of my shows this summer, please reach out… — Tim Heidecker (@timheidecker) June 24, 2022

