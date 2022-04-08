Latto‘s 777 is absolutely rolling and showing no signs of slowing down. Two weeks after the release of her second studio album, the Atlanta rapper took a break from her Monster Energy Outbreak Tour to perform a pair of songs on The Tonight Show. While her playing “Big Energy” comes as no surprise, considering it’s her biggest single to date at No. 3 on the Hot 100, she also throws in her verse from the 777 standout “Sunshine,” which features Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino on the album.

Opening with “Sunshine,” Latto begins the performance sitting on a stool with a huge, elegant-looking dressing gown on. Backed by a team of backup dancers, she almost looks like the leader of a praise team, which works well with the gospel references throughout the song. As the song picks up, she stands to roam the stage, bopping along with the live band’s rendition of the song’s beat. The stage clears for the second half of the medley, as Latto removes the gown while the band vamps, and when she returns, she is joined by a pair of dancers who perform some vibrant choreography for the Mariah Carey-sampling “Big Energy.”

You can watch Latto’s Tonight Show performance of “Sunshine” and “Big Energy” above.