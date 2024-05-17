It’s been two years since Latto dropped her sophomore album, 777. The album boasted hits like “Sunshine,” “Sleep Sleep,” and “Big Energy.” As one can imagine, fans are eager for new music.

Latto has released several standalone singles while we wait for her new album, including “Put It On Da Floor,” “Lottery,” and “FTCU.” However, it seems like none of these songs will appear on her hotly anticipated third album.

Today (May 16), a fan took to Twitter to categorize Latto’s songs into three categories — Rap Latto, R&B Latto, and Pop Latto. They asked fans which of these categories of Latto they would prefer an album from, which caught the attention of the rapper herself.

All these songs suck Album otw & it will be washing these -big mama https://t.co/l5uwoqHEPR — BIG LATTO (@Latto) May 16, 2024

“All these songs suck Album otw & it will be washing these,” Latto said in a quote tweet.

Outside of music, Latto has been keeping busy. She recently appeared at the Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings’ season-opener to support Angel Reese in her WNBA debut. She has also guest starred on shows like Grownish and has been working with Just Eat and Wing Stop on marketing campaigns.

But as Latto’s star continues to rise, people are dying to hear new music from her. And it looks like her promising third album may be arriving sooner rather than later.