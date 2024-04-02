Latto Performed ‘Waterfalls’ With TLC At The iHeartRadio Awards And Fans Are Gushing Over Her Rendition Of Left Eye’s Classic Verse

Latto might be one of the biggest names from her native Atlanta (although she’ll be the first to get really specific and clarify she’s from Clayton County), but she stands on the shoulders of giants. During her performance at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards (hosted by another Atlanta native, Ludacris), Latto acknowledged one of her late forebears with a rendition of Left Eye’s classic verse from TLC’s “Waterfalls” alongside TBoz and Chili. Her performance left fans on Twitter gushing in appreciation — although, of course, a certain fanbase looked less than enthused. However, even the Barbz couldn’t put a damper on the wave of love from the performance, which one accounted noted is a full-circle moment for Latto and TLC.

Latto performing Left Eye’s verse on Waterfalls in her memory just made my heart smile. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/l4lniAck5V — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) April 2, 2024

Latto is performing Left Eye’s verse with TLC and it’s totally amazing 🤩😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/mrf7CimBdb — Patrick A1 (@CARDIPATWORLD) April 2, 2024

Now who tf approved of Latto rapping Left-eye’s verse for TLC’s waterfall performance……….. pic.twitter.com/1pcytY45T9 — Banjee Barbie 💋 (@BoujeeNBanjee) April 2, 2024

Just last year TLC was introducing Latto to perform and a year later she is performing with them. SO ICONIC!!! pic.twitter.com/yJR70HNQf8 — Latto’s Tre 🍑 | Fan Account (@LattosTre) April 2, 2024

Meanwhile, with both Latto and Ice Spice in attendance — and no news of an outright fight, as of press time — fans are waiting with bated breath to see if the two rappers set their differences aside to celebrate their mutual successes or… well…

they saying Latto and Ice Spice just hugged?? Nicki idk.. pic.twitter.com/Qb2uHnwkSY — b. c. 💗 (@hardwhitemaraj) April 2, 2024

ice and latto at the same event oh harpers bazaar pt.2 is coming! pic.twitter.com/XLVGrBMEdc — ♡ (@pradaacardi) April 2, 2024

Meanwhile, Latto’s got another big performance coming up: This Saturday is the NCAA’s Super Saturday event in Cleveland ahead of the Women’s National Championship Game. She’s racking up accomplishments left and right, and with so many co-signs from legends in addition to her own penchant for supporting up-and-coming artists, they are all well-deserved.