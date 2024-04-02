latto tlc
Latto Performed ‘Waterfalls’ With TLC At The iHeartRadio Awards And Fans Are Gushing Over Her Rendition Of Left Eye’s Classic Verse

Latto might be one of the biggest names from her native Atlanta (although she’ll be the first to get really specific and clarify she’s from Clayton County), but she stands on the shoulders of giants. During her performance at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards (hosted by another Atlanta native, Ludacris), Latto acknowledged one of her late forebears with a rendition of Left Eye’s classic verse from TLC’s “Waterfalls” alongside TBoz and Chili. Her performance left fans on Twitter gushing in appreciation — although, of course, a certain fanbase looked less than enthused. However, even the Barbz couldn’t put a damper on the wave of love from the performance, which one accounted noted is a full-circle moment for Latto and TLC.

Meanwhile, with both Latto and Ice Spice in attendance — and no news of an outright fight, as of press time — fans are waiting with bated breath to see if the two rappers set their differences aside to celebrate their mutual successes or… well

Meanwhile, Latto’s got another big performance coming up: This Saturday is the NCAA’s Super Saturday event in Cleveland ahead of the Women’s National Championship Game. She’s racking up accomplishments left and right, and with so many co-signs from legends in addition to her own penchant for supporting up-and-coming artists, they are all well-deserved.

