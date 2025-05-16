Latto Really Needs ‘Somebody’ In Her Romantic New Single

Quiet as it was kept (for some reason), Latto had one of the best albums of 2024 in Sugar Honey Iced Tea, which spawned a number of fan-favorite yet somehow also underrated singles including “Big Mama,” “Brokey,” and “Blick Sum.”

Now, less than a year removed from her latest album, she kicks off her campaign for 2025 with a romantic single, “Somebody.” Borrowing a couple of lines from Aaliyah, Latto informs a romantic interest: “I really need somebody, tell me you that somebody / I don’t care about your bodies / Love the way you touch my body.” Later in the song, she admits, “You make it so hard to be P / Got me wearin’ my heart on my sleeve / I be missin’ you soon as you leave.” Yup, it sounds like she’s sprung.

The song’s a slight departure from the usual uptempo and harder hitting singles she usually comes out swinging with, but perhaps that’s the point. She’s already got the streets in her pocket; by getting the lover girls on her side, Latto will have a solid foundation for a new album to build on her prior work and finally get her the recognition (and commercial performance) she deserves.

Listen to Latto’s “Somebody” above.