Ain’t no fun when the rabbit got the gun. Typically, fans cheer on Uproxx cover star Latto’s quippy one-liners. But that seems to only been when they are aimed at her rap foes like Nicki Minaj or Ice Spice. Supporters feel personally attacked by the lines in one of Latto’s Sugar Honey Iced Tea tracks.

Today (September 15), Latto offered clarity behind her latest viral track, “Brokey.” On X (formerly Twitter), expressed her displeasure with the song’s lyrics being used against everyday working folks before issuing a $10k challenge to them.

“I hate that y’all think I was calling hard workers brokeys 💔,” she wrote. “So I got $10k for whoever make the best video at they job to brokey & I’ll fly u out to be in the music video…no mo waiting til ur bday to go outta town. Tag me & hashtag #Brokey, so I can see them all.”

Users online jokingly called Latto out for further pushing the classist joke. “No mo waiting til ur bday to go outta town’ is so back handed😭,” wrote one user.

Latto laughed off the call-out, writing: “😂 Just a jokey.”

Listen to Latto’s song “Brokey” off Sugar Honey Iced Tea above.

Sugar Honey Iced Tea is out on now via RCA Records. Find more information here.