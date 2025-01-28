In “Blick Sum,” the latest video from Latto’s third studio album Sugar Honey Iced Tea, the Atlanta native turns a carousel into a strip club stage, blending street cred with sex appeal. Dressed in a floor-length fur coat and a teeny black bikini, Latto raps in front of the merry-go-round, which has been retrofitted with a different kind of stallions. Then, when guest rapper Playboi Carti appears, she trades in her revealing getup for an ensemble more appropriate for a stickup, complete with a Chanel bandana.

“Blick Sum” is the sixth official video from Sugar Honey Iced Tea, following clips for “Put It On Da Floor,” “Sunday Service,” “Big Mama,” “Georgia Peach,” and “Brokey” — meaning Latto’s been promoting her latest album for nearly two years. That’s how you ensure long-term success in this business.

Latto recently wrapped up her tour for Sugar Honey Iced Tea, so the next few months appear to be wide open for her. Meanwhile, her “Blick Sum” collaborator continues to keep fans guessing about his own next move, which should be the release of his long-awaited album I Am Music.

Watch Latto’s “Blick Sum” video featuring Playboi Carti above.

Sugar Honey Iced Tea is out now via RCA Records. You can stream it here.