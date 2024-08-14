Last Friday (August 9), Latto released her long-awaited third album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, to widespread acclaim and impressive streaming numbers. Today, she’s announced the dates for its accompanying tour, which is scheduled to begin on October 25 in Tampa, Florida. She’ll be joined on the road by fellow Atlanta natives Mariah The Scientist and Karrahbooo, the former of which appears on the album’s song “Look What You Did.”

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presales on Wednesday, August 14, with additional presales throughout the week leading up to Friday, August 16, when the general sale begins at 10 AM local time. You can find more information on BigLatto.com. See below for the full tour dates.