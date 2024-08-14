Last Friday (August 9), Latto released her long-awaited third album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, to widespread acclaim and impressive streaming numbers. Today, she’s announced the dates for its accompanying tour, which is scheduled to begin on October 25 in Tampa, Florida. She’ll be joined on the road by fellow Atlanta natives Mariah The Scientist and Karrahbooo, the former of which appears on the album’s song “Look What You Did.”
Tickets will be available starting with Citi presales on Wednesday, August 14, with additional presales throughout the week leading up to Friday, August 16, when the general sale begins at 10 AM local time. You can find more information on BigLatto.com. See below for the full tour dates.
Latto Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour Dates
10/25 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
10/27 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
10/28 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
10/31 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/01 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
11/03 — Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena*
11/04 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/07 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
11/11 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
11/12 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
11/15 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
11/16 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
11/17 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/21 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
11/25 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
11/26 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
11/29 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/01 — Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
12/04 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
12/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
12/07 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium