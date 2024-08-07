Latto is depicted in Spotify’s new Gold Standard Exhibition honoring “the ladies setting the bar for hip-hop” and showcased in New York City’s The Hole Gallery. Sugar Honey Iced Tea, her upcoming album due out on August 9, should be Latto’s latest masterpiece.

On Wednesday, August 7, the Atlanta-bred rapper revealed the full Sugar Honey Iced Tea tracklist, and she is not playing around. The album features Coco Jones, Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, Young Nudy, Hunxho, Mariah The Scientist, and Teezo Touchdown.

“When the album drop pls listen in order & don’t skip ‘Big Mama’ just cuz it’s already out I put a lot of effort into the sequence [smiley face emoji],” Latto captioned her Instagram post.

Latto released “Big Mama” in June. The song placed within the top 50 of several Billboard charts, including peaking at No. 29 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

See Latto’s full Sugar Honey Iced Tea tracklist below.

1. “Georgia Peach”

2. “Big Mama”

3. “Blick Sum”

4. “Settle Down”

5. “Shrimp & Grits” Feat. Young Nudy

6. “There She Go”

7. “Brokey”

8. “Mimi (Interlude)”

9. “H&M”

10. “Copper Cove” Feat. Hunxho

11. “Ear Candy” Feat. Coco Jones

12. “Liquor”

13. “Squeeze” Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

14. “Good 2 U” Feat. Ciara

15. “Look What You Did” Feat. Mariah The Scientist

16. “Prized Possession” Feat. Teezo Touchdown

17. “S/O To Me”

Bonus

18. “Put It On Da Floor”

19. “Put It On Da Floor Again” Feat. Cardi B

20. “Sunday Service”

21. “Sunday Service (Remix)” Feat. Megan Thee Stallion & Flo Milli

Sugar Honey Iced Tea is out 8/9 via RCA Records. Find more information here.